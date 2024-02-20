Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.9% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,022,951. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.