Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 852,100 shares during the quarter. Kemper comprises about 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.69% of Kemper worth $180,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,710,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,566,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $277,758. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,664. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.18%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

