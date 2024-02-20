Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Invests $4.93 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000. Airbnb accounts for about 0.0% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,488,607 shares of company stock valued at $206,407,261 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.85. 2,206,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $158.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

