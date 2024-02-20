Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $161.16 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,550 shares during the period. Olin accounts for about 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Olin worth $161,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $51.47. 553,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,378 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

