Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $310.73 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,715 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $310,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

