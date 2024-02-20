Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,849 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,849 shares during the period. Brink’s makes up 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 7.26% of Brink’s worth $237,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4,893.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 594,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.54. 37,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

