Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385,432 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Jabil worth $272,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $102,656,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $136.62. 194,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,243. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $142.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

