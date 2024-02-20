MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises about 0.3% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NWI Management LP owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $361,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 1,691,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

