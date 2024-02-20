Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target Cut to GBX 295

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 305 ($3.84) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.65) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday.
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
