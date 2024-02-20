Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $656.09 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.33 or 0.00072975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.72 billion and approximately $656.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000855 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,569,106 coins and its circulating supply is 367,536,196 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

