NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Down 7.7%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.63. 73,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 289,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.19 and a beta of 1.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

