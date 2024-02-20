Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.32. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17,853 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.