Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,570,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 8,319,762 shares.The stock last traded at $2.61 and had previously closed at $2.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

