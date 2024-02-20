United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 238,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 224,808 shares.The stock last traded at $33.63 and had previously closed at $34.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.49.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

