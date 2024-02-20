Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.09

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.09 and last traded at $219.81, with a volume of 226795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average is $179.06. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,391,963. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

