Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 21,473,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 69,434,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 282.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

