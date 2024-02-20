Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 118,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 233,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.90.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

