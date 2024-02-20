Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.91. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 302,276 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 8.6 %

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $15,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

