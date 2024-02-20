Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.80

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 747169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after buying an additional 606,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.