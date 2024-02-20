Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.00

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.57, with a volume of 85401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.39.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,078,083. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,085 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 12.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $26,200,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

