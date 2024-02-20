Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 5.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.45. 953,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,794,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Raymond James cut Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,071,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

