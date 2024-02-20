ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.78 and last traded at $72.89. 151,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 286,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

