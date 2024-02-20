Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 9%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.17 and last traded at C$12.38. Approximately 689,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,553,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUT
Hut 8 Trading Down 9.6 %
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.