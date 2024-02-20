Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 9%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.17 and last traded at C$12.38. Approximately 689,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,553,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hut 8 Trading Down 9.6 %

Hut 8 Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

