Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 151,251 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 765.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $43,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,080. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

