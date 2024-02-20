Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $1.74 Million Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 15.9% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,943,000 after buying an additional 396,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,428,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 84,111 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 38.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 971,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 271,493 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 587,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,228 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 153,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,431. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.