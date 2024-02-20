United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355,333 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.68% of United Parcel Service worth $903,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.69. 1,216,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,487. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.