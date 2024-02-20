DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 624,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,006. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.