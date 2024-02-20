Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 5,305,250 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,938,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305,250 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.76% of RTX worth $787,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 8.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,849. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.