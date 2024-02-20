David Bernstein Sells 153,995 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 12,858,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,212,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCL

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.