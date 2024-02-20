Insider Buying: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Buys 10,966 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $14,036.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,245,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,868.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Retractable Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RVP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

