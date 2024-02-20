ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of ASML worth $714,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $24.35 on Tuesday, hitting $904.59. The stock had a trading volume of 497,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $799.12 and its 200-day moving average is $694.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $954.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

