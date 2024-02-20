Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
Open Lending Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. 82,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending
In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,079,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,077,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,500 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Open Lending
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
Get Our Latest Report on Open Lending
Open Lending Company Profile
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Open Lending
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.