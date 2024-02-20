Open Lending (LPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Open Lending Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. 82,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,079,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,077,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,500 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

