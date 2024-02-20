Aeries Technology (AERT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

AERT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,948. Aeries Technology has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

