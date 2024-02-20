Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 801,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,052. The firm has a market cap of $962.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,270,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 129,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

