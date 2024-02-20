Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 801,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,052. The firm has a market cap of $962.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,270,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 129,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.