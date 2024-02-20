Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of BORR stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 801,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,052. The firm has a market cap of $962.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.65%.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
