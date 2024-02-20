St. Joe (JOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 170,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,362. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.32. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

