Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,935,914 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935,914 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.09% of Monster Beverage worth $597,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,685,899. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. 1,584,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,377. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

