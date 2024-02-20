Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.09. The company had a trading volume of 429,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $338.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

