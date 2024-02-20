Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,867,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,049. The company has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $250.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.