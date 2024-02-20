LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.84% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,372,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 804,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,303. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

