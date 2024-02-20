LPL Financial LLC Has $1.16 Billion Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,160,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV remained flat at $47.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 837,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,593. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

