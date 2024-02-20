Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading Up 5%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.41. 549,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,562,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.