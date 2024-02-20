Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 1,027,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,506. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

