ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 552,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

