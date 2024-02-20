ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.