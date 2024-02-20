Evercore ISI Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $6.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s current price.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

SPWR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 3,340,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,569. The stock has a market cap of $629.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.76. SunPower has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in SunPower by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SunPower by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 94,865 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

