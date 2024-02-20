United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $740.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $740.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.10. 139,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,991. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

