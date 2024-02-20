Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.02. 337,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.94. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

