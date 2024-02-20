MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of MVBF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,444. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $286.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 338,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

