Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. 3,260,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,489,771. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

