Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $115,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 236.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 92.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. 402,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,147. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

