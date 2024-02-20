Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,683,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,043,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

